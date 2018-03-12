On Friday morning at around 1:40 am, four male subjects destroyed the sandcastle in front of the visitor’s center at south padre island. The incident was all caught on camera, you can see the men walking around in front of the visitors center shortly after they begin stepping and horseplaying on top of the structure. Randy Smith, chief of police, told Fox News South Texas that SPI is known for their sandcastle destinations and it’s a signature event that happens there every year. He added that the damages are estimated at 24,000, the sandcastle was destroyed so badly they are going to have to reconstruct it from the bottom up. If you have any information about the sandcastle that was vandalized you can call the south padre island police department at p956) 761-5454.