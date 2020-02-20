POLICE SEARCH FOR ISD BURGLARY SUSPECTS DRIVING A JOHN DEER GATOR

Elsa, Texas– Police department needs the public to help to identify three individuals responsible for a burglary at an Edcouch Elsa ISD campus.

The suspects allegedly broke into David Ybarra Middle School located on the 600th block of north mile 17th rd early Tuesday morning. The men in this video were driving a green John Deer Gator and stole electronics. anyone that can help identify these individuals can call (956) 262-4721.

The district is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.