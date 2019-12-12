Laredo, Texas — Police are investigating another fatal accident in south Laredo.

It was about 2:18 Tuesday afternoon when Laredo police responded to a hit and run at the intersection of south Louisiana avenue and Lomas del Sur…At the scene, police found a grey pickup and a black SUV.

Inside the SUV, 77-year-old Antonio Esparza Martinez was found deceased. Police have detained an adult male and a minor in this case. As of now, no officials charges have been filed.

Authorities continue investigating this case.