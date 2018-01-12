Hidalgo County authorities say they have seen an increase in reports – where false documents are used to buy and sell vehicles. A second man is now behind bars accused of this crime.

Jesus Fabian Muñoz – seen walking here with a deputy – is an Edinburg resident who investigators say dedicated his life to buying and selling cars. According to police, this man would forge paperwork for a car dealership that is now closed. The man was arrested today. Muñoz is expected to face a judge tomorrow .

Through their investigations, county officials are now tracking other suspects dedicating to these type of crimes.

Another man also busted by police and facing similar charges for falsifying documents is 45-year-old Ramiro Maldonado.

Investigator Cesar Solis says if you’re looking to buy a car make sure you have these things in mind.

Authorities say the investigation into these crimes will continue while they have several people already targeted for arrest.