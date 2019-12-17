Laredo, Texas– Police arrest a woman who allegedly became upset after she could not find the remote for the TV.

Laredo police arrived at the 200 block of East Frost street where a victim reported to police the suspect, identified as aliyah Marie Diaz, threw a tantrum after not being able to locate the television’s remote control.

Diaz allegedly broke the tv’s screen and began making a mess in the room. Diaz then allegedly grabbed the victim by the hair, scratched her and shoved her causing the victim to fall and hit her head on a bed frame.

Diaz is now facing charges of assault causing bodily injury and remains behind bars without a bond.