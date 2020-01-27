Laredo, Texas– Two arrests were made after Laredo police searched a home in the Mines Road area over the weekend.

According to Laredo police, they received an anonymous tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 500 block of Orleans loop. This prompted a days-long investigation before obtaining the search warrant.

“They did find two individuals at a home that not only had marijuana, but they also had marijuana wax, or THC wax, which is a high concentration that makes people high in marijuana”

Police say they also found two cell phones, digital scales and over two thousand dollars in cash. Officers tell us THC wax is often used for vaping purposes. In this case, 20-year-old Guadalupe Rene Serna and 19-year-old Erick Torres were arrested and are facing charges of possession of marijuana and manufacture delivery. They add this bust will help reduce other crimes in the area.

“It removes all these problem hubs from neighborhoods, usually having a drug home in the neighborhood creates crime activity, burglaries, break-ins, people that leave their cars unlocked with items inside the vehicle”

Authorities want to remind the community that they can report any suspicious activity by calling the Laredo police department at 795-2800 or at the crime stoppers hotline at 727-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. The call will remain anonymous.