TxDOT officials are urging drivers to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel.’Plan While You Can’ is a campaign aiming to reduce crashes involving drunk driving. Spring break is an eventful week for college students and young adults. In Texas, more than half of drivers involved in a fatal drunk driving accident were between the ages of 17 and 34. In 2017, there were 13,510 crashes involving drivers that were driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to 535 fatalities and 1,355 serious injuries. Ana Verly, victim service specialist for mothers against drunk driving, is urging those who plan to drink to never get behind the wheel. Drivers that are under the influence of alcohol risk killing and seriously injuring themselves or others. They can face up to $17,000 in fines, jail time and loss of drivers licenses.Officials want to remind folks heading out to spring break destinations to ‘Plan While You Can.’