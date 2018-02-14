Texas has two types of laws that protect animals from cruelty, civil and criminal law. Both laws are similar but penalties are different. We spoke with Rebecca Villanueva, Paw’s Director of Development who informed us of steps to take when reporting a case of animal cruelty. Also, remember to file a police report with all the information that you have available when reporting a case of animal abuse. Juan Reyna a pet owner wasn’t aware of the Texas animal cruelty laws. He has owned a pet chihuahua for 2 years. Today, animal cruelty sentencing are classified as either a felony or misdemeanor.If you know of an animal that is being abused or neglected, contact your local authorities to provide these animals with a voice.