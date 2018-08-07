According to Weslaco officials, two males ran out of the store after taking an expensive piece of jewelry from an employee.

The robbery happened Sunday, August 5 at First Cash Pawn Shop located at 3220 East Highway 83.

Eric Hernandez, Weslaco Public Information Officer tells Fox News the suspects ran out of the store with a gold necklace valued at 5,300 dollars.

“The individual started asking around to see various jewelry items. Once they were shown an expensive piece of jewelry, one of the subjects decided to snatch it out of the cashier’s hand and take off running.”

The robbery was caught on a surveillance camera. You can see as the employee takes out a piece of jewelry from the glass and begins to show it to one of the individuals. He then takes it from her hands and runs out. Two employees run after them as they are getting into their vehicle.

Officer Hernandez adds that if you are ever in a similar situation never run after the burglars.

“First off that’s something we highly do not recommend. As an employee, call the police department. Do not chase after these individuals, in this case, they were very lucky not to get seriously injured. As you can see in the video, they were trapped in the car and then they end up hitting the floor because of that.”