The wife of a man that died in an accident last week spoke to us about that day and the tragedy of losing the love of her life.

24-year-old pastor Kevin Saenz died on his way to work in a three-vehicle accident on Thursday… Earlier today his friends, family, and the religious congregation gathered to say their last goodbye’s.

“He was a gift that god gave me, but he was also a gift that god could take away and he did,.And we don’t understand why but we know that god is soverign, and he’s faithful and hes good and he works for our good.”

His widow says she is in a lot of pain…But that she finds comfort in knowing that he is in a better place…The couple had plans to celebrate their two year wedding anniversary on Monday…A few days after Kevin’s death.

“He’s just impacting the world. We’ve had messages and support and love and prayers from literally all over the world and his heart and his dream was to be a pastor and he did it.”

Kevin was a minister at grace life church in Weslaco..Where the couple lived. Community members described him as a welcoming man who never rejected anybody..Niki wants her husband Kevin’s legacy to continue.

“I would like people to remember him by his passion and his life for God and his love for people.”

A gofundme page has been created to help the family with funeral expenses. You can find it under the Saenz family.

Pastor Kevin’s congregation celebrated his life at McCaleb Funeral Home in Weslaco. His burial will be this Wednesday in Mercedes.