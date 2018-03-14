After three federal judges supported most of Senate Bill 4’s provisions, it’s now in effect in Texas. But now, civil rights organizations are looking into options to keep it from becoming a law that will lead to racial profiling. Most provisions of SB-4 went into effect on Tuesday. One part not being enforced is prohibiting elected officials from endorsing a policy of non-cooperation with authorities. Pro-immigrant organizers are calling on the immigrant community to unite, but also fear the law leads to racial profiling and discrimination. La Union del Pueblo Entero is planning to meet with elected officials and local police departments. Leaders with the Texas Civil Rights Project, tell us they will be requesting an ‘en banc’ hearing at the court of appeals.