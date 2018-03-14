On Monday morning at about 3:38 am, a male subject was caught on surveillance camera breaking into tenants mailboxes. The incident took place at Keystone Apartments located at 1409 West Business 83 in Weslaco. In the video you can see the male going towards the tenant’s mailboxes, shortly after, he begins to force several of them open, taking out some packaged items. Fox News South Texas spoke to a maintenance worker who told us this is the first time an incident like that takes place in their complex. The apartment complex is taking this incident very serious; there were a total of 70 mailboxes that got broken into. Management is trying to find a better way to secure their mailbox area. They also added that they have a courtesy officer on location and some personal surveillance systems installed in the front and back of the property. A previous Keystone resident tells us these type of incidents never happened when he lived there. He explained the safety precautions he’s taking at his new residency. The suspect is described to be a Hispanic male with short black hair with a bald spot, he was wearing dark clothing and a black jacket. He is seen leaving in a light coloR 4 door GMC Yukon or possibly a Chevy Tahoe. If you have any information about the suspect, you can contact the Weslaco Police Department at (956) 968-8591.
