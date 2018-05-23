A shooting involving border patrol left one undocumented immigrant dead in Rio Bravo.

The incident happened at about 12:30 in the afternoon in Centeno Lane. According to a statement by border patrol, an agent responded to a call regarding a report of illegal activity. At the scene, he discovered a group of undocumented immigrants.

According to Border Patrol, the agent attempted to detain the group but was attacked by multiple suspects using blunt objects. Border patrol says the agent fired one round from his firearm, fatally wounding one of the suspects.

A neighbor in the area tells Fox News cameras what he witnessed.

“He shot a young girl twice in the head. It was about two shots. The body is still here.”

Border patrol administered first aid until the Rio Bravo Fire Department arrived at the scene.

According to the statement, agents were able to detain three suspects, the rest of the group fled the scene.