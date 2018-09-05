Officials Speak About Mental Health During “Chalk About It” Event
If you walk by the Webb County courthouse, you might see some colorful messages. That’s because the “chalk about it” event took place this morning where officials spoke about mental health.
Several organizations were present at the event to speak about different services available in the community as well as to explain the importance of talking about mental health.
“They are bringing us together as a community so that we can talk about something that is not being talked about which is mental health. There are so many mental health conditions and nobody is talking about it it’s behind closed doors.”