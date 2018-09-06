Officials Search For Two Persons Of Interest

Laredo police are on the lookout for two persons of interest.

Officials say the first case involves the use of fictitious identification. According to authorities, the incident took place at a local bank.

“We do have an individual who was captured on bank surveillance cameras using a false identity to cash out stolen checks.”

Investigator Baeza could not disclose when the incident took place or what bank pending the investigation.

Another case involves the use of a stolen gift card to conduct purchases at two local Walgreens stores. Authorities remind the community the two suspects are considered persons of interest.

If you have any information regarding these cases, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or Laredo Police at 795-2800.