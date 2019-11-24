The Barcenas-Paredes family tells us a side of their home went up in flames, now they are unable to live there until they make several repairs.

“It got the wiring. they are not going to let us have electricity until it’s up to state standards. They cut the water because it got to the water heater over there.”

Pedro Paredes tells us the fire began around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 19. He was home with his sister and grandmother when the blaze began, they are now asking for monetary donations to rebuild the damaged parts of their house.

“It got to the roof. We are going to have to replace part of the roof, the wall, the wiring, the water and we are going to have to replace some of our items, like the refrigerator and the sink. “

Two months ago, Paredes’ grandfather passed away, the home they live in is the only thing left of him…Paredes’ grandmother tells us how he felt during the incident.

“I was very afraid. I told myself everything is already finished, but luckily we still have a little bit left. Whatever was able to catch on fire is now very destroyed.”

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

“This fire is being investigated as on arson. There’s evidence here that this fire was intentionally set and we are not going to be releasing a whole lot of details on that.”

If you would like to make a donation, you can visit their gofundme page ‘under please help us raise money for our home’

If anyone has information regarding this case report it to the hidalgo county fire marshal office at (956) 318-2656.

A cash reward is available for a tip leading to an arrest.