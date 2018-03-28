For the sixth year in a row, the South Texas All Hazards conference was held in the City of McAllen, where first responders from as far as Austin received training to be prepared for future disasters. With last year’s damages of hurricane Harvey in the Corpus Christi and Houston areas, the theme for this conference was “Texas Strong.” Johnny Flores, a firefighter from the City of Elsa, learned first-hand how huge disasters, such as Harvey, can change a person’s mindset. During the two-day training, first responders will cover topics on hurricanes, flooding, terrorist threats, fire, and evacuation plans. According to firefighter chief, Sean Snider, this is the time of year to look out for wildfires due to the strong winds and the change of climate.If you would like more information to prepare for a disaster, you can visit the website, www.Ready.Gov.