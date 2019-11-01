A former Cameron County deputy was charged with tampering of government records.

A press conference was held at the Cameron County sheriff’s office to address the arrest of 26-year-old Joshua Guajardo. According to Sheriff Omar Lucio, deputies responded to an incident where a man was arrested and charged with public intoxication.

An internal investigation revealed Guajardo failed to properly charge the man. This led to Guajardo being terminated from his position as a deputy and charged with tampering with government records.

