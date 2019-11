Hidalgo, Texas — A 33-year-old woman was arrested at a local port of entry in connection to a drive-by shooting.

US Customs and Border Protection arrested at Denise Magdalena Pasqual at the Hidalgo international bridge on Thursday. Officers at the bridge referred, Pasqual to secondary inspection as a possible match to an arrest warrant.

She was wanted in Sanford, North Carolina on charges stemming from a drive-by shooting she was allegedly involved in, last month.