McAllen, Texas– A night club has lost its liquor license following a sexual assault investigation.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed they revoke the license for the GOAT club located in downtown 17th street on January 17th for putting public safety at risk.

As of this afternoon in the establishment is closed and the sign above the entrance has been removed. Earlier this month an 18-year-old woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted inside that night club. 3 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

This article is an update to this story: