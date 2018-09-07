Next Interstate 2 Closure Scheduled For Monday Night

The Texas Department of Transportation had initially scheduled closing Interstate 2, also known as US Highway 83, tonight, for the demolition of the Bicentennial overpass.

However, the department says those plans have been canceled because part of the demolition was completed Wednesday night.

“The next closure will occur on Monday 9 pm to 5 am and that will be done to remove the metallic beams that will be removed over the expressway.”