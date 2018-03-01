Los Botines residents will no longer have to wait extended periods of time to receive help from authorities. This morning, a special ceremony took place to honor the future home for first aid. Several residents gathered to witness the groundbreaking ceremony for a fire station soon to be completed in the area. Construction for the station began early this year. The land to build the facility was donated, costing 800 thousand dollars for the project. Neighbors said the fire station was long overdue. According to authorities, the nearest fire station was located 30 miles from the area maximizing their response time for 911 calls. Webb County officials estimate the station will be completed in two months.