More details have been released regarding yesterday’s helicopter crash in Hebbronville.

According to DPS, the crash happened after one helicopter struck the bottom of the other helicopter, one helicopter was able to make a safe landing while the other crashed, killing the pilot and the passenger

“…The pilot and passenger of the other helicopter they made a safe landing, the passenger in that helicopter was taken to the hospital with ankle injuries, the pilot uninjured ………”

The pilot was identified as 49-year-old James Short from Alice and the passenger as 39-year-old Jose Rene Garza from Realitos, a town in Duval county.

The NTSB is investigating this accident and a preliminary report should be completed within two weeks.

This is an update to this story: