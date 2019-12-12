Edinburg police releasing new details in the deaths of four people that happened on Tuesday.

Authorities say it was a triple homicide that ended with the suspect committing suicide. Two men and two women were discovered with gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 301 west Kuhn street Tuesday morning. Authorities believe the two women were mother and daughter and one of the men found dead is the apparent boyfriend of one of the women. The fourth person was the provider of the child…

The police department continues to investigate what they call a “Sensitive and complex” case..To determine what may have led to this incident.

Anyone with information can call 383-8477