National Guard Soldier Accused Of Stealing Narcotics

Federal charges have been filed against a Texas National Guard soldier stationed in Laredo.

20-year-old Edwin Baez is charged with theft of government property and conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute. He is accused of stealing approximately 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine from Customs and Border Protection. When the alleged offense happened, Baez was assisting CBP at the World Trade Bridge. He is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on August 31.