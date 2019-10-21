Border patrol agents seize more than four million dollars in drugs in two separate incidents.

On Thursday, agents at the Javier Jega Jr. checkpoint referred an SUV for a secondary inspection after a k-9 alert.75 pounds of methamphetamine was hidden within the vehicle.

The narcotics have an estimated value of 2.4 million dollars..on Sunday, Falfurrias agents found several bundles of cocaine hidden throughout a vehicle.

The drug weighed nearly 62 pounds, worth an estimated 1.9 million dollars. The DEA is in charge of the investigation.

