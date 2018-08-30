Murder Suspect Arrested After 20 Years

In Laredo, an anonymous tip led police to arrest a man accused of a murder that happened 20 years ago.

55-year-old Cesar Silva is accused of murdering Gerardo Alanis. The incident happened November 6, 1998. According to the police report, Silva allegedly shot Alanis at the intersection of Lexington and Market.

“This case is probably the best example in regards to sometimes it takes quite a little bit of time to get to an arrest, there is no time period of expiration especially in murder cases.”