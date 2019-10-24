More than a dozen people were arraigned this morning in connection with a 2017 Voter Fraud Case.

16 people were scheduled to appear before a judge this morning for alleged voter fraud.

These individuals are all accused of participating in an illegal voting scheme in Edinburg. this after changing their address so they would be able to vote for the current mayor back in 2017. Molina and his wife have already faced charges related to this investigation. 15 of the 16 people scheduled for today were present before judge Luis Singleterry at District Court 92. All 15 individuals plead not guilty to all charges. The judge set the preliminary hearing for January 3rd. Most of the defendants face charges for illegal voting and if found guilty they could spend years in jail.

“The election code provides that a person who is found guilty of illegal voting faces consequences in the 2nd-degree felony range which can be anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison. Potentially probation if eligible.” Jesus Villalobos – Attorney

The only defendant not present in court was Guadalupe Garza who’s arraignment was rescheduled for November 7th.

Now that the individuals have entered their pleas, the court will now proceed to the pre-trial hearing.