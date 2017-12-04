Four more witnesses took the stand in the case of Irene Garza as yet another day of testimonies continued.

Tachney broke down during his testimony

Irene’s cousin was in the court hearing the testimony. The defense also asked Tachaney questions about the validity of a letter he had written to a San Antonio police officer in 2002.

Tachney’s testimony is one of the most awaited due to Feit allegedly confessing to him what he had done.

Today’s witnesses included, the current McAllen police chief, a Texas Ranger, a former police officer from San Antonio and Dale Tacheny who was a former monk at a monastery in Missouri. Tachney who was the last to take the stand alleges that Feit spoke of an incident with a woman but never mentioned Garza’s name.