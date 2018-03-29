Mistrial declared in case against Victor Lee Alfaro, accused of shooting his ex-girlfriends little brother back in 2016. The final arguments began yesterday at 11:30 am. It was in Courtroom 332 with Judge Mario Ramirez where the case began its final stage. After they could not reach a unanimous verdict the case resulted in a mistrial. Alfaro was charged with murder after 21-year-old Reynaldo Reyes Jr. was shot to death in the Edinburg apartment he shared with his sister Nancy Lopez, on May 4th, 2016.Victor Lee Alfaro will remain in custody until the next trial.