Mistrial declared in case against Victor Lee Alfaro, accused of shooting his ex-girlfriends little brother back in 2016. The final arguments began yesterday at 11:30 am. It was in Courtroom 332 with Judge Mario Ramirez where the case began its final stage. After they could not reach a unanimous verdict the case resulted in a mistrial. Alfaro was charged with murder after 21-year-old Reynaldo Reyes Jr. was shot to death in the Edinburg apartment he shared with his sister Nancy Lopez, on May 4th, 2016.Victor Lee Alfaro will remain in custody until the next trial.
Other Stories you might like
Caught On Tape: Officer Saves Man from Burning Truck
November 27, 2013
Three Kidnapping Suspects Face Judge, Four Remain on the Run
August 24, 2015
Pharr Woman Accused of Injecting Liquid Silicone into Paying Clients’ Buttocks Faces Judge
December 30, 2014
Investigation Underway After Train Kills Man
June 19, 2017