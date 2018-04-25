In the city of Mission, the police department is now implementing a behavior health awareness program to better assist their citizens that suffer from mental illnesses.

The program is designed to gather important information about the citizens that suffer from mental health issues.The behavioral health initiative is an effort to provide advanced information on the conditions of the person that lives in the home that the officers are responding to.

Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez tells Fox News that they are asking the families whose loved ones have a mental illness to fill out a voluntary questionnaire.

“What we are trying to do is obviously inform ourselves, inform our officers, and obviously pay more attention to the special needs of this particular individual and just to make sure that they are taken care of and their families are comfortable with our response to that call for service.”

These are some of the questions that they are looking to have answered:

Is there anyone in the family getting treated for mental health illness?

Is this person currently under the care of a doctor?

Is this person currently taking medicine?

Dominguez tells us the information that is provided to the officers will be securely maintained.

If you would like more information about the survey you can contact the mission police department at (956) 584-5052. Officials encourage people in the community to take advantage of this new program that will benefit your loved ones.