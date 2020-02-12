Falfurrias, Texas– Almost 5 months after the disappearance of Rodrigo Renderos, a young Salvadoran who had come to the United States with the hope of reuniting with his mother, his remains were found by a group of hunters.

“You imagine from September to now, I did not think I find something positive,” these were the words of Indira Renderos, Rodrigo’s mother in early January.

According to Brooks County Sheriff Benny Martinez, a group of hunters found the remains and told the police.

The body of the young migrant was located two miles south of where the previous searches had focused.

Among the belongings that he carried, he found a portfolio with Rodrigo’s credential, a photograph, and documents of the university to which he belonged. These objects and human remains were sent to the Webb county coroner’s office where the relevant studies will be done.

The sheriff said it will be difficult to determine the cause of death, due to the conditions in which the body was found. However, he said he was satisfied that he could give Rodrigo’s mother an answer. According to the county reports, this is the tenth body recovered so far this year.

The Sheriff’s office also noted that calls to report missing relatives do not stop.

As of right now, Rodrigo’s mother is now waiting for the DNA results that confirm her son’s identity.