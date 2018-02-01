After days of desperately searching for their loved one, a family receives the news that his body was discovered. He was found on the Rio Grande riverbanks on the Mexican side.
Gustavo Hernandez was reported missing by his family after he had gone fishing in Santa Maria and never returned. It was his own mother who told us authorities found his body and took him to Matamoros where they identified him. Authorities are investigating the cause of his death. If you have any information that can help in this case call the Cameron county sheriff department at (956) 554 -6700. All calls remain anonymous.