For the first time, Texas and the Mexican state of Tamaulipas are collaborating in a campaign involving community members with the purpose of increasing border security. This campaign is like no other seen before. Residents on both sides of the border will be able to report crimes to authorities on the U.S. side, to improve security and the quality of life of the people who live in both Mexico and the United States. This will have a strong impact on the economic development.

The governor of the Mexican state Tamaulipas, Francisco Javier García Cabeza De Vaca and the South Texas Corridor Commander, Manuel Padilla, inaugurated the campaign “Campana de Seguridad y Prosperidad” or Safety and Prosperity Campaign.

It’s a joint effort to dismantle criminal organizations by providing residents an opportunity to report crimes. A telephone number was established at which residents on both sides of the border can call with any information on criminal activity, they can even do so anonymously.

A joint effort between Mexico and the U.S is nothing new, but it’s the fact that community members are now part of the collaboration picture.

According to the South Texas Corridor Commander, both Mexico and U.S have their share on the problem. This is why they emphasize the importance of working together. To report a crime on the U.S. Side of the border, call (956) 295-0887. The number will be accessible to call from Mexico and U.S for any of those who have families in both countries.