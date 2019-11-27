San Juan, Texas — Authorities capture one suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a store. He was caught on surveillance video.

Hidalgo county sheriff’s office arrested one man in connection to a robbery at the Lucky 7 meat market in San Juan. An employee says she saw the suspect inside the store the same day they were robbed.

“This guy comes in the morning looking around in the store, looking for I don’t know what, but he was here early.” Lucky 7 Employee

The Sheriff’s office says this isn’t the first time the business has fallen victim to this type of theft. Hidalgo County authorities are still searching for a suspect in connection to another robbery at the same location earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office recommends that if you are a business owner you should install security cameras.

