McAllen, Texas — Police, responded to a disturbance on the 2100 block of West Sprague.

Officers located a vehicle near 10th and Stonegate, they say an argument escalated and a weapon was fired leaving two people injured.

Jacob Edward Lopez is wanted for aggravated assault. Lopez is around six feet tall, he weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize this suspect contact McAllen crime stoppers at 956 687-8477.