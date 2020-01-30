Stock Photo

McAllen, Texas– McAllen Memorial High School has earned the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in the AP Computer Science Principles course.

Schools honored with the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have expanded young women’s access to AP computer science courses.

“Memorial High is empowering young women to see themselves as creators, innovators and problem-solvers,” said Stefanie Sanford, College Board global policy chief. “We hope to see even more high schools inspire female students to harness the potential of an AP computer science education.”

Out of the 20,000 institutions that offer the AP Computer Science Principles course, 818 achieved this important result during the 2018-19 school year. This award is based on the number of AP exams taken by females in comparison to the number of males on the same campus. Just 32 institutions in Texas earned the Female Diversity Award for the AP Computer Science Principles course.

Schools receiving the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award have achieved either 50 percent or higher female representation in either or both of the AP computer science courses, or the percentage of female computer science examinees meets or exceeds that of the school’s female population.

McAllen ISD brought a lot of important elements together to be in a position to offer computer science courses. This included teacher training, recruiting students interested in the course and having the best technology available for the students to use in programming.

(Story by McAllen ISD)