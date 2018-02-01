A McAllen ISD teacher faces federal charges for allegedly trafficking cocaine.Official documents, accuse Jorge Ignacio Cavazos in participating in various drug deals. He’s accused of receiving the cocaine into Hidalgo County, by way of drug traffickers that crossed over international bridges. Mcallen school district officials say that the teacher has been suspended and wants to remind the community that the safety of students and employees is always the first priority.
