McAllen Authorities Render Tribute To 9/11 Victims

For the third year in a row, the McAllen Fire and Police departments remember the victims of September 11 with a ceremony.

This morning, police officers and firefighters rendered a tribute by ringing a bell three times, signifying the end of duty. Something often done in funerals as a sign of respect and mourning.

When asked if authorities in the Rio Grande Valley are prepared for a tragedy such as the one that happened 17 years ago, this is how fire chief Rafael Balderas responded.

“We’re as prepared as we can be. You know anything can happen at any time, so an event like that magnitude I don’t know if anybody has ever prepared for something like that but we’re gonna do our best.”

The McAllen Fire Department performs this ceremony not only with sadness but with the purpose to educate our next generations, highlighting the bravery of first responders as they risk their lives.

“It’s an unfortunate thing that happened that changed the world when it did happen and in my talk, the younger generations have no idea so it’s our responsibility to ensure that they realize what exactly happened and we must always remember what happened and never forget. “

The fire chief adds he doesn’t see his duty as a job but as a service to save the lives of our community.