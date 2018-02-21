Early this morning both grandmothers of one of the victims in the Florida shooting named Martin Duque, traveled to Florida to join their family members as they prepare to say goodbye, crossing the Brownsville Matamoros bridge before hopping on a plane to Florida.

Fox News cameras were rolling as family members arrived on the U.S. side of the border and as they were transported to the Mexican consulate in Brownsville. Before they left we asked the victim’s family for comment. They denied our request. With the family still mourning the loss of their loved one, some families have come forward hoping to advocate for stricter gun laws and security measures. While gun issues have been the biggest hot point, the city’s mayor in Florida feels that other measures have to be explored. What caused Nikolas Cruz to kill 17 people is still unknown but officers have labeled it as “pure evil.”