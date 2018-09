Over 400 pounds of marijuana were confiscated after a failed smuggling attempt.

While patrolling the San Ignacio area, agents came across suspects who were backpacking bundles of narcotics into the American side of the Rio Grande River. When the suspects saw the agents, they fled back to Mexico. After searching the area, they found six bundles of marijuana valued at over 340,000 thousand dollars. The narcotics were turned over to DEA.