Laredo, Texas — Police are needing the public’s help in identifying the following suspect.

On October 12th, surveillance cameras capture them standing behind an elderly person at a store on Guadalupe Street. The individual assisted the elderly man by placing groceries on the register. After paying he leaves them cash on the counter that suspect has been seen taking the money then leaving the store in a small passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Laredo police department at 795-2800 or the crime stoppers hotline at 727 8477.