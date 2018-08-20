Man Wanted For Sexual Assault And Indecency With A Child

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

36-year-old Raul Alejandro Martinez is wanted for two counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child. Authorities say he also refused to register as a sex offender. Martinez was last seen at the 100 block of Main Street. He has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 523-4408.