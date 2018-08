Man Wanted For Lawnmower Theft In Weslaco

Authorities need your help to locate a man accused of theft in Weslaco.

The incident happened on the 400 block of De Los Santos Street. Taken from the home were a lawnmower, weedeater and a leaf blower.

If you recognize the man in the surveillance video, you are asked to call authorities at (956) 968-8477.

Your call will remain anonymous.