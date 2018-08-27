Man Wanted For Convenience Store Armed Robbery

Laredo police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint.

The incident happened August 18 at around 8:30 in the morning when a male suspect walked in to a grocery store on 600 Prada Machin Drive and demanded money at gunpoint from the cashier. The man had a mask with a cap and gloves. He was able to steal 100 dollars and left on foot. No injuries were reported in this incident. If you recognize him you are asked to call (956) 795-2800 or 727-TIPS.