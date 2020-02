The Webb county sheriff’s office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

28-year-old Miguel Angel Villegas is wanted on charges of burglary of habitation and theft of property. Villegas is 5 feet seven inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, You are asked to contact the Webb County sheriff’s office at 523-4408.

Calls remain anonymous.