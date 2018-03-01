We spoke to the victim’s nephew who says, his aunt was simply buying breakfast, when the suspect assaulted her at gunpoint, taking her truck. Fox News was the first to arrive at the scene where police officers ended a pursuit and arrested 37-year-old Pedro Martinez. Authorities say the suspect stole the family’s truck, fleeing from state troopers, causing an accident. John Talamantes, the victim’s nephew, arrived at the business “Grano de Oro” north of Edinburg, minutes after his aunt was threatened by the suspect with a gun.The man tried evading arrest, however, ended up crashing north of Valverde Road impacting a fence. At the scene, you can see Hidalgo authorities obtaining evidence in a brown paper bag while the suspect was taken by an ambulance which was escorted by police. The suspect remains in custody pending formal charges.