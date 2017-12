Police in Brownsville are looking for a purse snatcher.

On December 20th at around 7:20 am on the 800 block of East Adams Street, a man forcibly took a purse from an 81-year-old woman as she was walking down the block. He was last seen driving a blue Ford Ranger Edge with a toolbox in the truck bed. The vehicle was seen several times on that same block before this happened.

Call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477) If you know where to find this guy.