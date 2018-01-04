In Brownsville, police are looking for the identity of a suspect believed to be involved in a theft. The investigation reveals batteries from cell towers were stolen. If you can identify this man or have information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Brownsville crime stoppers at (956) 546-8477. All calls remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest can earn you a cash reward.
