Hidalgo County, Texas– A Man will be spending 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

27-year-old in a Samuel Garza plead guilty to sexual abuse of a child. Garza was arrested by the Hidalgo County sheriff’s office on January 23rd of last year. The victim was 13 years old at the time of the assault. Garza was a sentence on January 6th

Authorities are asking that you report child abuse by calling their 24-hour hotline at 1-800 252-5400.